Special Taylor Swift silent disco event planned after Bo'ness youngster missed out on tickets to see the star

Autumn Donaghy, 12, has persuaded her uncle to host a Taylor Swift silent disco at Depot Falkirk later this month after missing out on tickets to see the pop star live. (Pic: submitted)

Autumn Donaghy, from Bo’ness, was one of the thousands of Scottish youngsters left gutted after failing to secure tickets to one of Taylor Swift’s three sold out shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium next summer.

But now, thanks to her uncle she has something Swift themed to look forward to – and she doesn’t have to wait as long for it to happen.

Autumn, 12, said: “I knew getting a ticket to Taylor would be hard so I set alarms and had all my family trying on their laptops and phones but didn’t get one. Most of my friends were unsuccessful too, but I had the idea to ask my uncle Rikki to put on a Taylor silent disco for all the people that missed out. It’s the next best thing to the concert.”

Autumn’s uncle, Rikki Toner, is the owner of Silent Knights, an event company that hosts silent discos as music festivals and parties across Scotland.

The dad of two, from Falkirk, said: “My daughter is a huge Swiftie too and luckily got tickets to the show in Edinburgh, but Autumn was unlucky. She realised there would be loads in the same boat and asked if we could do a silent disco for those that didn’t get the gold dusk tickets.”

Rikki was more than happy to oblige and has organised a Taylor Swift silent disco at Depot Falkirk later this month. The event on Saturday, September 30 includes a 4pm event for all ages and an 8pm one for those aged 16 and over.