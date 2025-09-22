Special day for the congregation of Falkirk's Grahamston United Church
Saturday was a landmark day for Grahamston United Church when, as part of the Church of Scotland Presbytery Plan, Bainsford Parish Church was incorporated into the Local Ecumenical Partnership (LEP).
The LEP was established in 1972 with Grahamston United in equal membership of the Church of Scotland, the Methodist Church and the United Reform Church.
At Saturday afternoon’s service there was a welcome for the Rev. David M Scott, as he was inducted as the church’s new minister.
He is a minister in the United Reformed Church who has served Duke Street and Saughtonhall United Reformed Churches in Edinburgh for the last eight years.
Before studying for a BD at the University of Glasgow and becoming a minister David, who is from Paisley, was a chartered surveyor. He was also an Elder and Boys’ Brigade Captain in Oakshaw Trinity Church, Paisley, which is also a Local Ecumenical Partnership.
David, along with wife Nova Lauder-Scott is looking forward to meeting new people and finding his way around Falkirk, and is keen that people know the sense of belonging that can be found in Grahamston United.
He said: “The Church exists to let people know they matter to God; and the best way to do this is by showing them they matter to us through a spirit of togetherness, support and unity.”
When the congregation of Grahamston United Church met for its inaugural service on January 9, 1972 it was deemed to be an “ecumenical experiment” which would be reviewed after a couple of years.
But more than half a century later it is still going strong.
Seen as a bold, radical and pioneering initiative, Grahamston United brought together four churches: Grahamston Parish, Grahams Road, Falkirk Methodist and Trinity EU Congregational, of three different denominations – Church of Scotland, Methodist and Congregational (now United Reformed Church) – to worship initially in two buildings and ultimately one.
The Sunday service in Grahamston United is held weekly at 11.15am and is also broadcast live on YouTube.