Speakers from Ecuador and Ukraine will address people at Grangemouth climate camp event

An Indigenous leader and Ukrainian activist are among the visitors who will be addressing people at the camp – at a location to be announced – in the town, which is home to petrochemical giant Ineos.

Running from July 12 to July 17, the camp will be opened by Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza – an Ecuadorian activist and president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador.

There will be sessions on land rights and Scottish independence during the week and local people will also be able to hear from Ukrainian activist Iryna Zamuruieva

Leonidas Iza will be opening next month's climate camp in Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)

regarding the Russian destruction of land and environment in Ukraine, and autonomous resistance in the country.

Campaigners from Kurdistan and India will also speak at the camp, which aims to challenge Ineos’ petrochemical plant in Grangemouth – which emitted 2,752,000 tonnes of CO2 in 2020.

Organisers of the camp state 25 per cent of children in the Falkirk Council area are living under the poverty line while Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe ranks as one of the

UK’s richest people.

The organisers added a similar pattern of inequality and exploitation exists across the world and by bringing international leaders and activists together, they hope to

learn from each other.

A climate camp spokesperson said: “Having so many activists and resistance leaders from abroad leading the debate helps us learn from those on the front line of the

climate crisis. This knowledge in the face of an ever intensifying climate crisis is more urgently needed than ever."