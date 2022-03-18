Spaces for People measures in West Lothian to be removed

Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.

A report to a meeting of West Lothian Council confirmed that the reduced 20mph and 40mph speed limits, new cycle lanes, wider footways and parking suspensions put in place during the pandemic will all be removed by mid-July.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This decision follows an extensive consultation which was carried out between December 2021 and January 2022, with over 10,000 responses received. The majority of those who responded did not support retaining any of the measures, especially the temporary 20mph zones.

Alongside this decision, the council approved a review of the West Lothian Active Travel Plan and Accident Investigation and Prevention (AIP). Reviewing: traffic speed limits; Safer Routes to School, roads and parking around schools; decriminalised parking; and the impact of the Scottish Government’s proposal of a safer speed limit of 20 mph on roads in built‑up areas by 2025.