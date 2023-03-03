The year long celebration started in February last year and concluded just a few days ago in the Scout Hall.

Having enjoyed a sumptuous spread, tributes were paid to the group’s success by Mark Hesketh, District Commissioner for Craigalmond District; Regional Commissioner Martin Elliott and Chief Commissioner for Scotland, Andrew Sharkey.

Mark also presented long service awards to Kathleen Pullen and Aileen Thomson in recognition of their continued volunteering service to the organisation.

Mark Hesketh presents long service certificate to Aileen Thomson.

Past and present leaders mingled, enjoying a range of displays, photo boards and reminders of events from yesteryear.

Centenary organiser Ian Harrower said: “The afternoon concluded with a round of thanks to everyone who had provided the excellent catering supplies, to the team who set up the hall in preparation, to a number of Scouts and Explorer Scouts who helped with serving the teas, coffees and tasty foodstuffs, and also to all those who were not able to attend on the day, but who are remembered just as much in so many ways.”

Despite the pandemic, the current Scout Group continues to grow and is well positioned in a town with a growing population.

However, growth brings its own issues too – near record numbers of young people in the Group who are supported by a near record number of adult volunteers.

Beaver Scouts created their own tartan for the centenary year.

Sadly, the group still has a waiting list of many dozens of young people who can’t join until there is room for them.

Ian added: “All our Sections are running at or close to maximum capacity. We have reached saturation point and it is likely that many young people on our waiting list will never be lucky enough to get a place.

“The only way we can satisfy the growing demand is to build up our team of excellent, enthusiastic adult volunteers.”

If you are interested in volunteering or have any questions, please email the Group Scout Leader at [email protected], any of the Leaders or visit southqueensferryscouts.org.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Queensferry and Holyrood scout pipe bands joined forces at this event in 1965.

Scottish Chief Commissioner Andrew Sharkey was among the guests at the centenary afternoon tea at Port Edgar.

Region Commissioner Martin Elliott was among the guest speakers at the event.

Local scouts at Beating the Retreat event on June 10, 1965.