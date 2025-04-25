Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local runner is training hard ahead of this year’s London Marathon in a bid to raise money for a leading children’s charity.

Derek Smith (44) from South Queensferry is one of a trio of runners taking part in the event on Sunday, April 27, who are hoping to raise £10,000 collectively for Barnardo’s Scotland.

They will join 50,000 other runners in the world’s most-loved marathon this weekend, many taking part to raise funds for charity.

Derek said: “I was fortunate to grow up in a loving family, but in a very mixed community in a low economic area in Dundee.

Derek Smith is aiming to complete London Marathon in 3 hours 10mins.

“In my school, we had many children and friends from a difficult background. For that reason, I am passionate about supporting children having opportunities.

“At its core, Barnardo’s supports children with challenging homes and family lives, which I see day-to-day from friends who work in the Edinburgh office. I love that I am able to support them in some way through my place in the marathon.”

Derek aims to run the marathon in 3 hours 10 mins and is looking forward to comparing his time to 2008 – when he first ran the route, aged 28.

He has worked in blue chip companies throughout his career, including as chief technology officer with Virgin Money Giving.

To support Derek’s effort, visit www.justgiving.com/page/derek-smith-1728325760115.

Across the UK, Barnardo’s has 200 runners representing the charity at the London Marathon with the hope that an incredible total of £315,000 can be raised.

Martin Crewe, Barnardo’s Scotland director, said: “I want to wish Derek all the best for the forthcoming London Marathon and his wonderful fundraising efforts.

“#TeamBarnardo’s will be making an invaluable difference to the lives of the children, young people and families we support.

“Fundraising for Barnardo’s means we’re able to help children and young people feel safer, happier, healthier and more hopeful – and have somewhere they feel they belong.”

Across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Barnardo’s provides essential support to 373,200 children, young people, parents and carers through more than 800 services and partnerships across the UK. This includes more than 150 services in Scotland.

Over the course of the 2023-24 financial year, more than 16,000 people volunteered for Barnardo’s across the UK – a total of 1.7 million hours of their time. To donate, volunteer or fundraise, visit www.barnardos.org.uk/get-involved/raise-money.

London is said to be the most popular marathon on the planet and more than 1.25 million people have completed the distance since the first edition in 1981.