South Queensferry dip in Tim's memory
We caught up with Tim when he took the plunge at South Queensferry, with his Cold Dip Commando challenge aiming to raise awareness and funds for the Royal Marines Charity, Rock 2 Recovery and Lymphoma Action, which provided support after Tim was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
It was his fervent desire that he would complete a similar fundraising feat this year, while also including the Bowra Foundation as a beneficiary.
Sadly, Tim passed away just before Christmas but his family were keen that his aspiration, the Cold Dip Commando Timspiration tour, went ahead.
With that aim in mind, they approached some of his former colleagues to see what could be achieved.
Tim’s spirit, intent and motivation lives on as former commandos rallied to the call and they will be getting in the water in their budgy smugglers and green berets in memory of Tim.
There are locations all over the UK, detailed on the website at www.colddipcommando.co.uk and updated regularly to reflect the weather and tidal conditions to ensure dipper safety.
Among those taking the plunge will be Tim’s close friend and colleague, Matt Jones, who joined Tim back in 2023 for his dip in South Queensferry.
Matt has stepped up to take on the Cold Dip Commando challenge at Hawes Pier in South Queensferry on Tuesday, January 21, in his friend’s memory.
Matt said: “Tim was planning to repeat his performance in South Queensferry this month but, unfortunately, the cancer took him just before Christmas.
“As a mark of respect, we are all continuing to carry out his plans throughout January in honour of his name and in the fight against cancer.
“Tim was the embodiment of the Royal Marines core values of determination, unselfishness, courage and cheerfulness in the face of adversity.
“He believed that facing his cancer needed to be done with those characteristics in mind and his stoicism and drive to achieve, despite fighting a disease that would eventually take his life, was evident to the end.
“If anyone who has been affected by cancer or has a friend or relative who has been impacted by cancer wants to come and provide moral support by either getting in the water or just coming along and standing on the shore, we would be delighted to see you in Queensferry.
“Anything that raises awareness and funds as a legacy to Tim’s original Cold Dip Commando tour will be greatly appreciated.”
Matt, who is also a former Royal Marine Commando, did not want to let the opportunity to honour Tim’s memory pass by.
He and fellow dippers will gather at 2pm at the Hawes Pier slipway; Matt will lead the Forth dook at 2.30pm with Tim’s pre-dip motivating cry, “Let’s get wet!”
Donations are accepted through www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ColdDipCommando2025 where funds raised will be split between the four nominated charities.