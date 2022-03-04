South Queensferry and Linlithgow vets collect and send donations to Ukraine

Westport Vets staff with some of the donations collected for pets in Ukraine.

The appeal was posted across social media platforms online on February 27 requesting pet food and bedding, with the first delivery leaving on March 1.

A spokesperson for Westport Vets said: “The public response has been absolutely incredible. Clients from all three of our practices as well as the general public have gone above and beyond. Aid donations for this appeal arriving at Westport Vets’ Linlithgow and South Queensferry practices in overwhelming volume.

"Not only locally but we received donations from around the country, some being delivered from members of the public who saw the appeal online and drove for hours just to bring aid items to the practices. There was such a high response to Westport Vets appeal for pet food and bedding that the money donated has been used to provide medical supplies as per the charity's requirement for these items, including a large selection of pet medications and bandaging materials which are suitable for both pets and humans.

Some of the donations.

“We are unable to put an exact value on the items donated to us as we received so much of it in such a short time. The value of items is well into the thousands and over 800kg of pet food was delivered to our practices.”

The spokesperson thanked all those who contributed to the Westport Vets Ukraine appeal.

She said: “We would like to express our heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped us with this appeal, for their magnitude of donations, for helping to share our appeal online and for the volume of messages offering and showing their support throughout.

"Also a special thank you to our clinical nurse manager Fiona Leathers at South Queensferry for arranging the transportation of donations with Pets in Need.