Sorry summer weather leads to big boost for Falkirk town centre travel agent
According to Barrhead Travel, which has a branch on Falkirk High Street, it has reported double digit growth for summer departures so far compared to last year’s record figures – making it another record-breaking summer for the firm.
In fact July marks the seventh consecutive record-breaking month for sales this year for the travel agent.
Greig Avinou, manager at Falkirk Barrhead Travel, said: “This summer, we’ve really seen a boom in bookings as the weather at home has been consistently poor. People are eager to see the sunshine and spend quality time with their families.
“There’s been great value-for-money on offer abroad – particularly in all-inclusive resorts and cruise holidays. It’s clear that holidays are still a spending priority, and customers are turning to local agents to seek advice, enjoy the best quality and price, as well as secure financial protection.
“Consistently over the past few weeks, a significant percentage of new bookings have been for summer 2025 getaways as people turn their attention to next year. Holidaymakers are booking earlier than ever in order to lock-in their preferred destinations at early-bird prices - we expect that trend to continue over the coming months.”
The most popular last-minute destinations for Scottish holidaymakers include Mallorca, Tenerife, Dalaman, Alicante and Antalya.
Looking ahead, families are taking advantage of early deals for summer 2025, where the most popular destinations include Mallorca, Turkey, Greece, Canada and
Tenerife.
