Soroptimists gift tree to Stenhousemuir Alzheimer's Scotland group
Members of a Falkirk group have marked its centenary with a tree planting.
Soroptimist International Falkirk has donated a tree to Alzheimer’s Scotland, which was recently planted at The Maples day centre in Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir.
The charity’s Gardening Club was on hand to plant the gift with a helping hand from some of the Soroptimists.Members worldwide are recognising the centenary by giving themselves the challenge to plant as many trees as possible.
The idea came from the club in Oakland, California whose first project was to save some Redwood trees which were to be chopped down – and they remain to this day.
Falkirk members have already donated to the fund to preserve the Redwood trees at Benmore Gardens in Argyll, a satellite garden of Edinburgh Botanic Garden.
There are also plans to plant a tree at the arboretum in Callendar Park at a date to be arranged.