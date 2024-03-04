Soroptimists: Falkirk members prepare to mark International Women's Day 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event takes place on Friday, March 8 and celebrates the achievements of women and girls across all walks of life and in all corners of the world.
In honour of women everywhere, this global day recognises women’s incredible milestones, raises awareness about discrimination and encourages everyone to advocate for gender equality.
The 2024 International Women’s Day campaign theme is to #Inspire Inclusion and will be marked around the globe.
At a recent meeting in the Grange Manor Hotel in Grangemouth, the Falkirk club celebrated celebrated their achievements in supporting many local and international charities. this year two main charities which have been supported were Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s Bereavement Team and Starchild, a charity supporting the Creative Arts in Uganda.
But the members have also been busy with their ongoing work at Falkirk’s Foodbank, Newsline, donations to Young Care Leavers and supporting campaigns to end Violence Against Women.
To show their support, the members struck the #InspireInclusion pose.
A spokesperson said: “When we truly value difference, inclusion comes from the heart.”
International women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. It has been observed as a special day for women everywhere for more than a century.
However, it was in 1975 that the United Nations began marking the day.