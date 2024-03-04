Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event takes place on Friday, March 8 and celebrates the achievements of women and girls across all walks of life and in all corners of the world.

In honour of women everywhere, this global day recognises women’s incredible milestones, raises awareness about discrimination and encourages everyone to advocate for gender equality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 International Women’s Day campaign theme is to #Inspire Inclusion and will be marked around the globe.

Members of Falkirk Soroptimists International strike the #InspireInclusion pose ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. Pic: Michael Gillen

At a recent meeting in the Grange Manor Hotel in Grangemouth, the Falkirk club celebrated celebrated their achievements in supporting many local and international charities. this year two main charities which have been supported were Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s Bereavement Team and Starchild, a charity supporting the Creative Arts in Uganda.

But the members have also been busy with their ongoing work at Falkirk’s Foodbank, Newsline, donations to Young Care Leavers and supporting campaigns to end Violence Against Women.

To show their support, the members struck the #InspireInclusion pose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “When we truly value difference, inclusion comes from the heart.”

International women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. It has been observed as a special day for women everywhere for more than a century.