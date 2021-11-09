Soroptimists donation helps bereaved families at FVRH

This week members of Soroptimist International Falkirk made a donation which will allow the metal keepsakes to be given free of charge to families affected by a lost pregnancy, stillborn or death of a child or infant.

The copper tree was purchased by the hospital’s Women & Children’s Bereavement Team six years ago and was designed by Bronwen Glazzard.

Thanking the Soroptimist members for their donation FVRH bereavement adviser Catriona Addison also gave a special mention to Jim Colley of JF Colley Goldsmiths in Falkirk who engraves each heart free of charge.

Soroptimist International Falkirk members Fiona Richardson, Marianne Pattison, Alison Findlay and Audrey Morrison with Catriona Addison, FVRH, bereavement advisor(centre)