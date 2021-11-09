Soroptimists donation helps bereaved families at FVRH
Parents who have lost a baby or child can place a copper heart on the bereavement tree at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
This week members of Soroptimist International Falkirk made a donation which will allow the metal keepsakes to be given free of charge to families affected by a lost pregnancy, stillborn or death of a child or infant.
The copper tree was purchased by the hospital’s Women & Children’s Bereavement Team six years ago and was designed by Bronwen Glazzard.
Thanking the Soroptimist members for their donation FVRH bereavement adviser Catriona Addison also gave a special mention to Jim Colley of JF Colley Goldsmiths in Falkirk who engraves each heart free of charge.
She added: “For a lot of women, having a memento in remembrance of their loss is very important. It is recognition of the time of pregnancy, whether it is an early loss, a stillborn, or even an infant loss.”