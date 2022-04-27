Soroptimist Falkirk members mark centenary with tree planting in Callendar Park

The latest venture is in the Callendar Park arboretum which is at the rear of the impressive house with several members attending last Saturday’s small planting ceremony.

Worldwide, Soroptimist International are recognising the centenary by giving themselves the challenge to plant as many trees as possible.

The idea came from the club in Oakland, California whose first project was to save some Redwood trees which were to be chopped down – and they remain to this day.

Falkirk members have already donated to the fund to preserve the Redwood trees at Benmore Gardens in Argyll, a satellite garden of Edinburgh Botanic Garden.

In January, the were at the aptly named Maples day centre in Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir to donate a tree to Alzheimer’s Scotland.

The charity’s Gardening Club was on hand to plant the gift with a helping hand from some of the Soroptimists.

A small plaque marks the tree as the one planted by Soroptimist International Falkirk

Soroptimist International of Falkirk was founded on March 3, 1945, and is once again holding meetings in person.

Members meet fortnightly in the Grange Manor Hotel, Grangemouth with the next meeting on April 28 at 7pm.

At the previous meeting Margaret MacDonald was installed as the new President, taking over from Fiona Richardson.

Soroptimists mission is to “inspire action and create opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships”.