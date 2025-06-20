Sophie will be this year's Queen of Bo'ness Fair

There’s been little time for Linzi and John Rutherford to draw breath since January.

For both their daughters are taking centre stage in this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival – Sophie, 12, was selected as Queen-elect and her wee sister Chloe, 5, as a fairy.

Both girls attend Kinneil Primary School, with P7 pupil Sophie preparing to go to the Academy after the summer holidays and Chloe moving into P2.

When we last caught up with the family in January, the news had barely had time to sink in.

Kinneil PS pupil Sophie Rutherford will be crowned Bo'ness Fair Day Queen on Friday, June 27. Pic: Brian Muldoon

Linzi and John still can’t quite believe that both their girls will be on the stage on Friday, June 27, but are now better prepared for the big day.

“John has been really busy with family and friends, creating Chloe’s arch,” said Linzi, “and he’s now busy completing Sophie’s.

“It’s been built in a barn so the next step is getting it here to the house, which will be a bit of a logistical nightmare!

“We’re keeping it under wraps until Fair E’en for the grand reveal but we have gone with the Viking theme.

Queen-elect Sophie Rutherford with parents Linzi and John, sister Chloe and family pet, Darcy the Dachshund. Pic: Michael Gillen.

“We didn’t really plan it that way but it’s just evolved and John, along with family and friends, has been busy working on it for months.”

As for Linzi and Sophie, they’ve also been busy – with the first item on the agenda being her dress.

“Sophie and I both had an idea of what we were looking for; she designed it with Alice Hamilton in Grangemouth and she loves it.”

Both Sophie and Chloe’s dresses were on show at Kinneil Primary School on Saturday, June 14, giving locals their first glimpse.

Linzi said: “The feedback was really positive and everyone loved both dresses.”

Sophie’s great gran, Janet Barrie, who turned 90 in November, is tickled pink that her home has been chosen to store the dresses.

“She’s over the moon that she’s getting to keep them until Fair Day,” said Linzi. “She loves Fair Day and thinks it’s an honour to have them.

“I think she’s more excited than anyone else to see the girls in their dresses.”

Sophie and Chloe will also be cheered on during Fair Day by grandad John Rutherford and grandad and nana Sandy and Elaine Melville.

Also supporting Sophie will be her dad’s cousin Dougie Rutherford who drives the Queen-elect’s trailer.

Linzi joked: “He’s buzzing to drive her on Fair Day but I dread to think what he’ll be shouting out the car!

“We joked that he’d be driving his wee cousin this year so he was excited when he found out she’d been selected. He can’t wait for the big day either.”

For Sophie, being crowned by her former head teacher, Heather Cullen, will be the icing on the cake.

“She was over the moon when she heard it would be Mrs Cullen that was crowning her,” Linzi added.

“I think that’s what Sophie is most looking forward to.

“Sophie is really quiet but you see her wee smile every now and again as she’s getting more and more excited. She said she’s not nervous, just looking forward to it.

“Seeing Sophie walk into the park and being crowned, with her wee sister as a fairy, is what John and I are most looking forward to. It’ll be amazing to see them both on the stage.”