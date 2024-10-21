Soldiering On Award for Kincardine-based charity supporting ex service dogs to enjoy retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity providing support for ex-service dogs going from military service to a balanced and fulfilled retirement has won a national award.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hero Paws, based in Kincardine, was named winner of the Animal Partnership category at the Soldiering On Awards.

Military and ministerial leaders gathered to honour the exceptional contributions of the Armed Forces community at the awards ceremony earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event showcased the achievements of serving personnel, veterans and their families, reinforcing their pivotal role in strengthening society.

Jaime Garner of Kincardine-based Hero Paws which won the Animal Partnership Award at the Soldiering On Awards. (Pic: submitted)

The awards featured 12 categories, recognising individuals and organisations amid an evening of entertainment and speeches attended by representatives from all three military services, military charities and corporate supporters.

Hero Paws was the winner of the Animal Partnership Award in partnership with Pets At Home. The charity was formed to provide a bridge of support from military service to a balanced and fulfilled retirement for ex-service dogs. This has now been expanded to help dogs from various uniformed services and affiliated security or conservation organisations whose retired animals need support.

The charity was started by a small group of military dog handlers who had served alongsidetheir canine comrades. They recognised that many the loyal animals needed special care when transitioning into retirement and saw the importance of providing the resources, expertise and support necessary to ensure these dogs could enjoy happy, relaxing retirements after their dedicated service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hero Paws currently supports 70 dogs and families from all backgrounds, and many more have now been rehabilitated, rehomed and are living long, happy retirements, together with medical and financial support.

Reflecting on the 2024 Soldiering On Awards cohort, Lt Col Ren Kapur MBE, Chief Executive of X-Forces Enterprise and Soldiering on Awards, said: "My sincere congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and winners—you truly embody the spirit of our Armed Forces community."