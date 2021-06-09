Man, have I been needing some soft play time

Soft play fun returns to Camelon

The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions has certainly opened things up for youngsters’ leisure activities and the Mariner Centre’s Great Mariner Reef soft play has been a popular place since the move into level one.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:30 pm

Parents and youngsters aplenty celebrated Falkirk’s change in status from Saturday by heading to the Mariner Centre, in Glasgow Road, Camelon, for some long awaited clambering, climbing, slipping and sliding – as you can see from photographer Michael Gillen’s terrific pictures.

1.

I can't climb like this at home - this is great

Photo: Michael Gillen

2.

Does dad know I'm Indiana Jones?

Photo: Michael Gillen

3.

Slow down Dude, I don't have my slide friendly trousers on today

Photo: Michael Gillen

4.

Mum can you come and live in my yellow submarine

Photo: Michael Gillen

