Social work care event highlights Falkirk Council's promise to keep children safe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 100 children and families social work professionals gathered at Grangemouth Town Hall this week to focus on how they can work to keep “The Promise”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which took place on Tuesday, highlighted Falkirk Council’s Closer to Home strategy – an approach that shapes Falkirk’s social work practice, and aligns closely with the principles of The Promise – a national commitment to improving the lives of care-experienced children and young people in Scotland.

It was an opportunity for staff to come together, exchange ideas, and reflect on how best to support families and young people locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Including presentations from leaders, personal stories, and collaborative discussions, the day fostered a spirit of collective learning and a shared commitment to improving outcomes for children in need of care and protection.

The event took place in Grangemouth Town Hall earlier this week (Picture: Submitted)

Event highlights included:

Chief social work officer Sara Lacey said: "This gathering is a clear reflection of our commitment to children and families across Falkirk. The Closer to Home strategy and our dedication to The Promise represent our shared vision that by working together, we can ensure children grow up in nurturing environments that allow them to flourish within their families and communities.

“Our discussions have reaffirmed our commitment and will shape how we move forward as a service with our partners."

Interactive Workshops and Discussions

In addition to the keynote presentations, the event featured a series of interactive presentations designed to give staff hands-on experience in shaping the future direction of social work practice in Falkirk. Topics included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day’s session reinforced Falkirk Council’s commitment to placing babies, children, young people, and families at the heart of social work practice.

By supporting children in their communities, Falkirk’s social work teams aim to create a future where children experience care within their own family networks whenever possible

Sara said: “Our aim is to keep children at home with their families wherever it is safe to do so, and when that is not possible, to do all we can to ensure they are cared for by their extended families within their own communities.

“This event has demonstrated the incredible dedication of our staff to achieving that vision, and we will continue to build on the excellent work already underway."