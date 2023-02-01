Social Enterprise Scotland's new chairman has advice for Falkirk businesses

Douglas Westwater was recently appointed chairman of the organisation, which unites and represents the social enterprise sector in Scotland.

He said: "In Scotland there is an acknowledged need to encourage the private sector to operate with a broader driver than just profit, working towards an economy that focuses on well being and community building rather than pure financial growth.

“In challenging times there is also a need for the third and community sector to be more resilient and entrepreneurial.”

New Social Enterprise Scotland chairman Douglas Westwater

Mr Westwater’s role will see him lead the board to ensure Social Enterprise Scotland represents the vibrant social enterprise community in Scotland with a strong voice to put social enterprises at the heart of Scotland’s future.

Social Enterprise Scotland’s role is to champion and promote social enterprises to the public and media, and unite and represent Scotland’s social enterprises as the national membership-led body.

Mr Westwater will work closely with the board and staff team to steer the overall direction and strategy of Social Enterprise Scotland and ensure the views and voices of members are clearly heard.

“Having been a supporter since its inception, it is a real privilege to be selected to serve as chairman. Social Enterprise Scotland and the broader social enterprise

sector in Scotland is at a time of severe change and unique challenges and it will be exciting to be part of the movement that is working towards a positive future.

“With the cost-of-living crisis impacting on individuals and communities, significant public sector cuts reducing the ability to invest and external challenges such as

Covid recovery, Brexit and the loss of European funding and having to address the just transition to net zero, this is a time of significant social change and need.”

Social Enterprise Scotland will also appoint up to three new board directors, drawn from its existing members, by the end of March.