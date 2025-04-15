Social care charity looking for Falkirk folk to take on the Scottish 'Alps'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Quarriers are calling for people to volunteer to scale new heights with the Arrochar Alps Challenge.

Not just a hike, it is a one-day mountain adventure through some of Scotland’s most iconic peaks – Ben Narnain, Ben Ime, and the legendary Cobbler, also known as Ben Arthur.

The challenge, which aims to raise vital funds for social care charity Quarriers, will see participants receive advice and guidance from expert mountaineers from Sport Ecosse Events.

A Quarriers spokesperson said: “Perfect for seasoned walkers and first-timers alike, this is your chance to push your limits, bond with your teammates, and support people across Scotland living with challenging circumstances.

The Quarriers are looking for people to take part in a fund raising challenge up the Scottish 'Alps' (Picture: Submitted)

"Whether you’re looking for a rewarding personal challenge or an unforgettable corporate team-building day — this event delivers.”

Quarriers provides practical care and support for thousands of vulnerable children, adults and families who face extremely challenging circumstances, including disability, homelessness and poverty.

People can e-mail [email protected] to find out how they can get involved.

