SNP politicians host jobs fayre at Forth Valley College Falkirk campus

Michael Matheson MSP and John McNally MP are holding the event at Forth Valley College’s Falkirk Campus on Friday, April 28 at 10am-2pm.

It will give those going along an opportunity to meet a variety of different employers and educators who will be able to advise everyone on vacancies and education pathways available to them.

The jobs fayre is a drop-in event between and is open to all those – of all ages - seeking employment, looking to start and change careers or for information on higher and further education opportunities.

Michael Matheson MSP and John McNally are holding the jobs fayre later this month

Already 28 organisations have confirmed they will be attending with more expected. They include: 1st Homecare, Central Demolition, Community Focus Scotland CIC, CVS, DWP, Enable, Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership, Forth Valley Carr Gomm, Forth Valley College – Courses, Ineos, Key, Malcolm Group, McGill’s Buses, NHS Forth Valley, Nightingale Care Home, Police Scotland, Scottish Canals, Scottish Courts & Tribunals, Scottish Fire & Rescue, Scottish Prison Service, Skills Development Scotland, Social Security Scotland, Stenhousemuir FC, Stoneywood Care, Tillicoultry Quarries, University of Stirling - Employment, University of Stirling – Courses and Webhelp.

The SNP politicians, along with colleagues Martyn Day and Michelle Thomson, previously worked together at an event in Callendar Square last November when they brought together groups to offer cost of living advice to the community, as well as a funder’s fayre in the Dobbie Hall.

