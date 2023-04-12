News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
20 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

SNP politicians host jobs fayre at Forth Valley College Falkirk campus

Two politicians are teaming up to host a jobs fayre in Falkirk later this month.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST

Michael Matheson MSP and John McNally MP are holding the event at Forth Valley College’s Falkirk Campus on Friday, April 28 at 10am-2pm.

It will give those going along an opportunity to meet a variety of different employers and educators who will be able to advise everyone on vacancies and education pathways available to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The jobs fayre is a drop-in event between and is open to all those – of all ages - seeking employment, looking to start and change careers or for information on higher and further education opportunities.

Michael Matheson MSP and John McNally are holding the jobs fayre later this monthMichael Matheson MSP and John McNally are holding the jobs fayre later this month
Michael Matheson MSP and John McNally are holding the jobs fayre later this month
Most Popular

Already 28 organisations have confirmed they will be attending with more expected. They include: 1st Homecare, Central Demolition, Community Focus Scotland CIC, CVS, DWP, Enable, Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership, Forth Valley Carr Gomm, Forth Valley College – Courses, Ineos, Key, Malcolm Group, McGill’s Buses, NHS Forth Valley, Nightingale Care Home, Police Scotland, Scottish Canals, Scottish Courts & Tribunals, Scottish Fire & Rescue, Scottish Prison Service, Skills Development Scotland, Social Security Scotland, Stenhousemuir FC, Stoneywood Care, Tillicoultry Quarries, University of Stirling - Employment, University of Stirling – Courses and Webhelp.

The SNP politicians, along with colleagues Martyn Day and Michelle Thomson, previously worked together at an event in Callendar Square last November when they brought together groups to offer cost of living advice to the community, as well as a funder’s fayre in the Dobbie Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most recent figures show the number of people in the Falkirk constituency claiming unemployment related benefits if three per cent, while in East Falkirk and Linlithgow it is 2.9 per cent.

Related topics:SNPPolice ScotlandNHS Forth Valley