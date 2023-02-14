The Snowdrop Cafe takes place every Thursday from 1pm-3pm in the Polmont Old Church Hall in Greenpark Drive.

It was initially set up as a joint venture between the congregation of Polmont Old, Polmont Community Council and Strathcarron Hospice. It aimed to give all those in the community who had been feeling isolated or lonely after two years of the pandemic a place to go and meet others.

Initially it only provided tea and biscuits but thanks to the efforts of seven hard-working women they now provide hot soup and home baking.

Snowdrop Cafe organisers: Louisa McGrandles, Grace Brown, Janice Morrison, Alice Cumming and Helen Watson. Not pictured Rosemary Taylor and Rona Wearing. Pic: Michael Gillen

While the cafe is free for anyone to attend there is a donation box if people want to give what they can.

Since opening in March last year they organisers have been able to give regular donations of £200 to a variety of charities, including: Strathcarron Hospice, Maggie’s Forth Valley, Meadowbank Car 4u, Trussell Trust Falkirk

Foodbank, Braes Storehouse, Order of Malta Dial-a-Journey, Salvation Army Maddiston, Scott Martin Foundation, Falkirk Young Carers, Polmont Old Parish Church and the Freedom of Mind Choir.

Ensuring that everyone has the home made fare are Helen Watson, Alice Cumming, Janice Morrison, Grace Brown, Louisa McGrandles, Rosemary Taylor and Rona Wearing.

Some regular cafe users who enjoy the chance to meet up in the Old Church Hall in Polmont

Six of them provide the home baking while, Alice makes the soup. She said: “It’s been very successful in a short time. We probably get around £135 in donations every week and then give it to the various local charities. It's great to see everyone enjoying themselves and getting a chance to meet other people.”

Time for tea at the Snowdrop Cafe