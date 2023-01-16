Snow arrives in Falkirk district with warning of more to come
The district woke to a covering of snow this morning – with more forecast for later in the week.
Photographer Michael Gillen ventured out to The Helix Park and discovered that the snow failed to put off visitors and dog walkers out enjoying the fresh air.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice which isn’t due to end until 9am on Wednesday.
It stated: “Snow and hail showers, heavy at times, bringing further accumulations, icy conditions and disruption to transport.”
Page 1 of 4