Snow arrives in Falkirk district with warning of more to come

The district woke to a covering of snow this morning – with more forecast for later in the week.

By Jill Buchanan
1 hour ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 6:56pm

Photographer Michael Gillen ventured out to The Helix Park and discovered that the snow failed to put off visitors and dog walkers out enjoying the fresh air.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice which isn’t due to end until 9am on Wednesday.

It stated: “Snow and hail showers, heavy at times, bringing further accumulations, icy conditions and disruption to transport.”

1. Helix snow

The Falkirk area woke up to a covering of snow on Monday morning.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Helix snow

Looking for the wildlife hiding in the snowy conditions

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Helix snow

Skye, a six-year-old cocker spaniel from Bonnybridge playing in the snow.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Helix snow

Snow bother for this cyclist

Photo: Michael Gillen

