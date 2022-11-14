While Scotland is by no means nostalgic about England’s World Cup win, everyone can fondly reminisce about the low grocery prices in the good old days.

Home delivery app Snappy Shopper has teamed up with convenience store Fresh in Falkirk to turn back the cost of five products to what people paid back in 1966.

From tomorrow (Tuesday) to Thursday, November 17 there will be big savings on these items:

Snappy Shopper delivers 1966 prices on favourite items

Doritos 180g Share Bag: 7p (Normally £2.19)

• Pepsi Max/ Coke Zero 2L: 8p (Normally £1.99)

• Cadbury Share Bar: 6p (Normally £1.25)

• Maynards Sports Mix: 5p (Normally £1)

• Club Biscuits 6 pack: 6p (Normally £1.25)

Snappy Shopper operations controller, David Stewart said: “In the face of a cost-of-living crisis, we don’t want our loyal customers to miss out on the joys of a World Cup. Supporting local retailers and the communities they serve is what Snappy Shopper is all about. We’re proud to work with retailers to support people as they get together this winter, making memories watching the World Cup unfold.”

Customers can purchase a maximum of one of each item per order, so they can purchase one item from the category per order, or all five, while stocks last.

They must download the Snappy Shopper app or visit the website and enter their postcode to view participating stores in their local area – in Falkirk it is the store in Maggiewoods Loan.

