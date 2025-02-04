Snap up your free tickets for family friendly film screening of The Sloth Lane

Families can enjoy the screening of a new fun film … and it’s free.

The Sloth Lane preview is part of the Escapes initiative, promising a short time of fun for the whole family and continuing its pledge of bringing everyone to local cinemas each month for free.

And it will be in Bo’ness next weekend.

Its first family friendly offering, Escapes will bring the highly anticipated animation The Sloth Lane to cinemas nationwide on Sunday, February 9 ahead of the film’s official release on Friday, February 14.

Tickets are free for this special screening of The Sloth Lane. Pic: Contributed

A speedy sloth named Laura and her kooky family move to the big city in their rusted old food truck, hoping to make their business a success. A coming-of-age tale that the whole family will love, the movie reminds the audience to appreciate the delicious, funny and wonderful parts of life, and to ‘season’ the moment.

Shining a light on the beauty and charm of independent cinema and spotlighting hidden gems, Escapes is partnering with leading cinema chains, as well as independent venues across the UK which includes Bo’ness Hippodrome run by Falkirk Council – Scotland’s oldest purpose-built picture house.

Supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, Escapes promises another epic year of free cinema, from cult classics to new previews and award-winning films, with over 65,000 free cinema tickets claimed in 2024.

Sign up for your free tickets for the 10am screening here