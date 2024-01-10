A slimming consultant who has helped countless people lose pounds and regain health is bidding farewell as he moves on to a new job.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But Fraser Walker is not turning his back on Slimming World – which helped him lose three stone in weight – as he is take up a role as a district development manager, supporting even more members across the UK and Ireland.

Fraser, 24, from Denny said: “This year I’ve landed my dream job which will see me travelling the length and breadth of the country. Unfortunately, I now need to step away from running my group as a consultant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Over the years I’ve been delighted to share some milestone moments of my Slimming World journey in the Falkirk Herald, from launching my first group to having a member in the national semi-finals of Woman of the Year, and most recently running the London Marathon as part of the Slimming World team.”

Fraser Walker is taking on a new role with Slimming World. Pic: Michael Gillen

Fraser runs Slimming World groups on a Saturday at 7.30am and 9am, at Newlands Community Centre, Grangemouth with his last class on January 20. But members need not worry as new consultant Louise Fraser will be taking over the following week.

Louise, from Grangemouth, lost five stone and eight pounds after joining Fraser’s class.

His own weight loss journey began as a 16-year-old when bacon rolls and too many visits to the chip shop saw his weight balloon to almost 16 stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led him to feel “like I was living in a body that wasn’t mine”.

In 2016 he was was diagnosed with Body Dysmorphic Disorder and, as part of his treatment, decided to take control of my weight and joined Slimming World the following year.

He said: “I was so nervous on my first night, I needn’t have been though. The support, encouragement and little bit of accountability you get from group are what makes it so special.”

As Fraser lost weight and grew in confidence, he decided to explore Slimming World’s Body Magic physical activity support programme, which helps members to embrace active habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My family tried – unsuccessfully – many times to get me excited about exercise. It wasn’t until I learnt about this programme that I realised exercise wasn’t about doing too much too soon but building it in gradually and finding things to do that I enjoyed. I started with little things like taking the stairs instead of the lift and then as my confidence grew, I took up running.”

Last year’s London event was the third marathon he completed.

Fraser added: “I want to say a huge thank you to all my members, past and present, who have made the past six years such a pleasure. It’s been an honour to play a small part each week in their success, and meant to so much to see their confidence grow as their figures slimmed.