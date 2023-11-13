Sleep-Oot for the Ootsider raises £5000
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Keogh from Bridgend last year launched The Ootsider as a community interest company to manufacture all-weather waterproof coats which can convert to sleeping bags.
Some 22 supporters joined him for the latest fundraising Sleep-Oot at the Gyle centre in Edinburgh at the weekend.
The company was launched with a series of Sleep-Oot events organised by John and his friends last December which raised money to start manufacturing the all-weather coats.
The coats are popular with outdoor sports enthusiasts such as hikers and cold water swimmers. Money raised from these sales provides Ootsider coats to rough sleepers – free of charge.
John said: “I just want to say a massive thanks to everyone who has done so much to help us and who continues to support The Ootsider. This just proves again that together we can achieve so much more.
“Initial calculations are in the region of £5000 which will provide 35 sleeping coats for rough sleepers.”
John added: “It was a successful Sleep-Oot at the Gyle and everyone went home knackered, having experienced only a fraction of what a rough sleeper goes through on a daily/nightly basis.
“We all went home for a warm breakfast…they wouldn’t. We all went home for a sleep in a comfortable and warm bed…they wouldn’t. And we won’t be doing it tonight…they will.”