A campaigner who works to improve the lives of rough sleepers hopes to have raised around £5000 from supporters of the latest sponsored Sleep-Oot.

John Keogh from Bridgend last year launched The Ootsider as a community interest company to manufacture all-weather waterproof coats which can convert to sleeping bags.

Some 22 supporters joined him for the latest fundraising Sleep-Oot at the Gyle centre in Edinburgh at the weekend.

The company was launched with a series of Sleep-Oot events organised by John and his friends last December which raised money to start manufacturing the all-weather coats.

John Keogh is delighted the event raised £5000 to help the homeless.

The coats are popular with outdoor sports enthusiasts such as hikers and cold water swimmers. Money raised from these sales provides Ootsider coats to rough sleepers – free of charge.

John said: “I just want to say a massive thanks to everyone who has done so much to help us and who continues to support The Ootsider. This just proves again that together we can achieve so much more.

“Initial calculations are in the region of £5000 which will provide 35 sleeping coats for rough sleepers.”

John added: “It was a successful Sleep-Oot at the Gyle and everyone went home knackered, having experienced only a fraction of what a rough sleeper goes through on a daily/nightly basis.