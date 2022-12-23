News you can trust since 1845
Slamannan Primary nativity and carol concert

The pupils of Slamannan Primary School performed a beautiful nativity play for an invited audience of family and friends.

By Jill Buchanan
2 hours ago

The youngsters told the story of the first Christmas and also had lots of singing of favourite carols to the delight of all those present.

Weeks of hard work rehearsing came to fruition as the children’s efforts were warmly applauded.

Don’t they all look wonderful? Well done to the pupils and staff for all their efforts.

1. Slamannan Primary nativity and carols

The school's angelic youngsters had a starring role

Photo: Contributed

2. Slamannan Primary nativity and carols

Some amazing Christmas jumpers made for colourful costumes

Photo: Contributed

3. Slamannan Primary nativity and carols

A choir of angels

Photo: Contributed

4. Slamannan Primary nativity and carols

Pupils in the spotlight with their wonderful singing

Photo: Contributed

