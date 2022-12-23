Slamannan Primary nativity and carol concert

The pupils of Slamannan Primary School performed a beautiful nativity play for an invited audience of family and friends.

The youngsters told the story of the first Christmas and also had lots of singing of favourite carols to the delight of all those present.

Weeks of hard work rehearsing came to fruition as the children’s efforts were warmly applauded.

Don’t they all look wonderful? Well done to the pupils and staff for all their efforts.

