Slamannan pet photographer looks to raise funds for charity with collection of pooch portraits

By James Trimble
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 09:21 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 09:22 BST
Dog lovers have a chance to have portraits of their pride and joy pooches featured in a new publication which aims to coin in cash for a vital charity.

Carrie Southerton Dog Photography, based in Slamannan, has launched a fund raising campaign for Alzheimer Scotland – hoping to top £12,500 through the publications of a 250 page glossy hardback album featuring 125 dogs.

Each dog gets its own double page spread and a poignant saying to accompany its portrait. Anyone who wants their pooch to feature in the book will have to pay £100 – all of which will be donated to Alzheimer Scotland, which has a strong connection with the canine community through its use of assistance dogs for those with dementia.

Everyone who pays the fee and has their dog featured will receive a complimentary copy of the book.

Dog owners have the chance to have their pride and joy pooch feature in the new charity publication (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Dog owners have the chance to have their pride and joy pooch feature in the new charity publication (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Visit the Carrie Southerton Dog Photography website for more information.

