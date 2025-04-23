Slamannan pet photographer looks to raise funds for charity with collection of pooch portraits
Carrie Southerton Dog Photography, based in Slamannan, has launched a fund raising campaign for Alzheimer Scotland – hoping to top £12,500 through the publications of a 250 page glossy hardback album featuring 125 dogs.
Each dog gets its own double page spread and a poignant saying to accompany its portrait. Anyone who wants their pooch to feature in the book will have to pay £100 – all of which will be donated to Alzheimer Scotland, which has a strong connection with the canine community through its use of assistance dogs for those with dementia.
Everyone who pays the fee and has their dog featured will receive a complimentary copy of the book.
Visit the Carrie Southerton Dog Photography website for more information.
