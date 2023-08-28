Slamannan community fun day in pictures

The event, organised by the Slamannan Community Hub Working Group and suported by CVS Falkirk and Foundation Scotland, saw a host of activities and stalls on offer in the village’s community centre. The activities were free and included bike repairs, a silent disco, bouncy castles and soft play and face painting. There was also a raffle with many of the prizes being donated by local businesses. The fun day is just one of the plans the Community Hub Working Group have for the local residents.