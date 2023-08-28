Slamannan community fun day in pictures
The event, organised by the Slamannan Community Hub Working Group and suported by CVS Falkirk and Foundation Scotland, saw a host of activities and stalls on offer in the village’s community centre. The activities were free and included bike repairs, a silent disco, bouncy castles and soft play and face painting. There was also a raffle with many of the prizes being donated by local businesses. The fun day is just one of the plans the Community Hub Working Group have for the local residents.
Organisers would like to thank all those who attended the event, as well as those who offered their support through donations and supplies. Photographer Alan Murray stopped by on Saturday and captured these images from the event.