News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The first Slamannan fun day took place in the community centre on Saturday afternoon. (Pic: Alan Murray)The first Slamannan fun day took place in the community centre on Saturday afternoon. (Pic: Alan Murray)
The first Slamannan fun day took place in the community centre on Saturday afternoon. (Pic: Alan Murray)

Slamannan community fun day in pictures

The first community fun day was held in Slamannan on Saturday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Aug 2023, 07:37 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 07:38 BST

The event, organised by the Slamannan Community Hub Working Group and suported by CVS Falkirk and Foundation Scotland, saw a host of activities and stalls on offer in the village’s community centre. The activities were free and included bike repairs, a silent disco, bouncy castles and soft play and face painting. There was also a raffle with many of the prizes being donated by local businesses. The fun day is just one of the plans the Community Hub Working Group have for the local residents.

Organisers would like to thank all those who attended the event, as well as those who offered their support through donations and supplies. Photographer Alan Murray stopped by on Saturday and captured these images from the event.

The event was organised by the Slamannan Community Hub Working Group in conjunction with CVS Falkirk and Foundation Scotland.

1. Slamannan Fun Day 2023

The event was organised by the Slamannan Community Hub Working Group in conjunction with CVS Falkirk and Foundation Scotland. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Tyla Law (19) and Mickey Mouse at the fun day.

2. Slamannan Fun Day 2023

Tyla Law (19) and Mickey Mouse at the fun day. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
There were a number of stalls set up in the community centre on the day.

3. Slamannan Fun Day 2023

There were a number of stalls set up in the community centre on the day. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
CVS volunteers Jordan Boyle, Meg Guy, Laura Jamieson and Nicola Cox.

4. Slamannan Fun Day 2023

CVS volunteers Jordan Boyle, Meg Guy, Laura Jamieson and Nicola Cox. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Organisers