These visitors were ready to meet Santa at the Slamannan Christmas Fayre on Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)

Slamannan Christmas Fayre in pictures

It definitely looked a lot like Christmas in Slamannan Community Centre at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Nov 2023, 20:32 GMT

For the community hub was packed with craft stalls offering visitors the chance to buy some special Christmas gifts and treats at the Slamannan Christmas Fayre.

The event proved popular with the locals who turned out to show their support.

Santa stopped by too for the afternoon to meet the local boys and girls and to find out who has been naughty and nice this year.

Check out these photographs by Alan Murray and see if you spot anyone you know.

On tea duty were Ruby Waugh, Nancy Sinclair and Jeanette Craig.

On tea duty were Ruby Waugh, Nancy Sinclair and Jeanette Craig. Photo: Alan Murray

Jean Gilmour (left) with Johnny and Linda McGarry.

Jean Gilmour (left) with Johnny and Linda McGarry. Photo: Alan Murray

Rev. Monica MacDonald gives a blessing.

Rev. Monica MacDonald gives a blessing. Photo: Alan Murray

Martin Shaw (7) and Jack Morton (9) enjoy the festivities.

Martin Shaw (7) and Jack Morton (9) enjoy the festivities. Photo: Alan Murray

