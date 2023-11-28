Slamannan Christmas Fayre in pictures

It definitely looked a lot like Christmas in Slamannan Community Centre at the weekend.

For the community hub was packed with craft stalls offering visitors the chance to buy some special Christmas gifts and treats at the Slamannan Christmas Fayre.

The event proved popular with the locals who turned out to show their support.

Santa stopped by too for the afternoon to meet the local boys and girls and to find out who has been naughty and nice this year.

Check out these photographs by Alan Murray and see if you spot anyone you know.

1 . Slamannan Christmas Fayre On tea duty were Ruby Waugh, Nancy Sinclair and Jeanette Craig. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . Slamannan Christmas Fayre Jean Gilmour (left) with Johnny and Linda McGarry. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . Slamannan Christmas Fayre Rev. Monica MacDonald gives a blessing. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales