Skills builder: Falkirk charity gives young people a solid foundation in construction industry
During the skills event, held at Link Academy in Falkirk on Friday July 19, attendees participated in activities including making planters, creating storage solutions,
painting, and mono-blocking.
The McTaggart team was on hand to offer expert industry advice on opportunities in their industry and the young people also benefited from hearing first hand from some of McTaggart’s young employees who were able to give them insight into working in construction as a young person.
LinkLiving chief executive Sarah Smith said: “Deciding on what type of career inspires you and what skills and qualities you might need to develop for it can feel quite overwhelming, so it is fantastic that LinkLiving and McTaggart have worked together to create this event.
“I hope that some of the young people who attended will have walked away with a greater understanding of the range of jobs available within the housing, building and construction sectors. Who knows, maybe some of them will go on to design, build, and maintain Scotland’s homes of the future!
“I am grateful to McTaggart for bringing real expert insight to the building and construction industry at this important skills event. Working in partnership is so
important, and LinkLiving is delighted to have collaborated with a leading construction company.”
McTaggart’s construction director John Allan addded: “The construction industry offers so many fantastic opportunities for young people to learn new skills and begin a sustainable career.”
