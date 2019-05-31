Six weeks of work on Grangemouth’s water supplies

Scottish Water will be undertaking works to improve the water supply of residents in the Grangemouth area.

The national firm has contracted RPS to carry out the necessary maintenance, which will start from June 10 and run until the second week of July.

To help minimise disruption to customers, the work will take place overnight between 10pm and 6am.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are always working to look after the water pipes that provide people with great tasting, clear, fresh drinking water. This involves regularly cleaning the public water pipes in their area to remove any grit or sediment which has built up over time.

“This is carried out by opening the hydrants on the network, running water through them and then flush the pipes clean.”

Scottish Waters stated customers’ water supplies will not be interrupted or cut off completely during the six weeks of work, but some people may experience a change in water pressure and possibly discoloured water.

“If this happens, don’t be alarmed. Turn on the cold tap in the kitchen and let the water flow slowly until it runs clear.”

Visit www.scottishwater.co.uk for more information.