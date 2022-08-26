Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oscar-winner’s artist wife Micheline Roquebrune, 93, was joined by family and close personal friends of the Edinburgh-born star to mark what would have been his 92nd birthday on Thursday.

The mourners gathered at the Dalmeny Estate overlooking the River Forth neat South Queensferry shortly after arriving in Scotland in a chartered luxury train.

It is believed they had previously spend three days scattering Connery’s ashes around the country at his favourite spots.

Sir Sean Connery would have turned 92 on Thursday

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entourage arrived aboard the Royal Scotsman, owned by the Louis Vuitton group, at Edinburgh Waverley on Thursday morning before checking into the city’s Balmoral Hotel. The party was greeted on the station platform by a trombonist playing I Wan’na Be Like You from Disney’s Jungle Book.

Once source said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw Micheline and her party step off the train.

“A trombonist began playing a song from the Jungle Book. Micheline walked very slowly arm in arm with a relative to her waiting car. She was small and petite but very, very glamorous and she was dressed in a beige cream coloured outfit as if she were going to a wedding. Everyone had on some sort of tartan.

“We understand Sir Sean’s ashes were scattered at various different points of importance to him in his life. It has all been building up to their final destination which was Edinburgh and Dalmeny.

Sir Sean Connery accompanied by his wife, Micheline points at someone in the crowd after receiving his Knighthood from HM The Queen at The Palace of Holyroodhouse. Pic Neil Hanna

They added: “It was all so secretive because it’s all about Sir Sean’s final resting place.”

Those attending were met by a fleet of 15 silver, black and burgundy people carriers to be ferried to Dalmeny House estate for their exclusive celebration of Sir Sean’s life. Connery’s son Jason and his friend Alex Salmond were understood to be among the guests.

The Bond star died in October 2020 but a charity in his name continues to raise funds for causes in Scotland and his adopted home in the Bahamas.

Born and raised in Edinburgh’s Fountainbridge – where he worked as a milkman – Sir Sean was granted the Freedom of Edinburgh in 1991.

Travelling in style: The Royal Scotsman

He died in October 2020 aged 90 of pneumonia, heart problems and old age.