Singer-songwriter Graham Kendrick to play Falkirk concert

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 28th Jan 2025, 18:07 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 18:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Singer-songwriter Graham Kendrick will be making an appearance in Falkirk later this year.

The popular Christian singer will perform in a concert at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, March 28.

An Evening with Graham Kendrick brings together sung worship, using many of Graham’s classic worship songs, plus a taste of some new ones, with ‘concert’ segments featuring several of his well-loved performance songs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His most well known song is Shine, Jesus, Shine which he wrote in 1987 and has become a firm favourite with congregations and praise groups ever since.

Falkirk Trinity Church will host the concert. Pic: Alan MurrayFalkirk Trinity Church will host the concert. Pic: Alan Murray
Falkirk Trinity Church will host the concert. Pic: Alan Murray

Graham will weave it all together with personal glimpses behind the meaning and origin of the songs.

He will be accompanied by renowned harp guitarist Jason Carter.

The concert begins at 7pm and tickets, costing £18, are available here or by contacting the church office.

Related topics:FalkirkJesus

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice