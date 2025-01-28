Singer-songwriter Graham Kendrick to play Falkirk concert
The popular Christian singer will perform in a concert at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, March 28.
An Evening with Graham Kendrick brings together sung worship, using many of Graham’s classic worship songs, plus a taste of some new ones, with ‘concert’ segments featuring several of his well-loved performance songs.
His most well known song is Shine, Jesus, Shine which he wrote in 1987 and has become a firm favourite with congregations and praise groups ever since.
Graham will weave it all together with personal glimpses behind the meaning and origin of the songs.
He will be accompanied by renowned harp guitarist Jason Carter.
The concert begins at 7pm and tickets, costing £18, are available here or by contacting the church office.
