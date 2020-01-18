Silver service for Falkirk butcher’s prize bridie

Thomas Johnston Butchers of Falkirk has a seemingly endless list of awards to its credit, but new ones never go amiss - and its current star is the much-loved mince bridie.

It won a silver award in the (guess what) bridie category of the 21st World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2020, a contest which sees only the very best in the business emerging with honours.

The firm’s spokesman said of the award: “We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed.

“To have been judged as one of the best against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

More than 75 professional pie makers entered around 460 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition is said to have been fierce.

TV presenter and entrepreneur Carol Smillie, who presented the awards said, “The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards really is one of the highlights of my year.

“I have been hosting since 2016 and I have seen many well deserved winners in all the categories take to the stage that I know what it means to win.

“Every winner here today should be proud of their success and I hope they all see their businesses grow and prosper in the year to come.”