Silent movie magic comes to Bo'ness

Falkirk Community Trust, which runs the Hippodrome, has released additional tickets for opening evening double bill on Saturday, September 11 which features Chaplin classics Easy Street (1917), followed by Stan and Ollie in Wrong Again (1929) and live musical accompaniment from Hippodrome regular Neil Brand.

The first evening quickly sold out when tickets first went on sale, but more tickets are now available.

Charlie Chaplin in big trouble in Easy Street (1917)

Alison Strauss, festival director, said: “This side-splitting double-bill kicks off a short season at the Hippodrome when we make a noise about all that is great about silent cinema. The films are all presented with live music that carries you in to the heart of the action, and each one represents the funniest, most entertaining and breath-taking films from this period of cinema history, to give a flavour of silent films’ riches.”

Taste of Silents will run on selected dates between September 11 and October 3

The Hippodrome’s annual silent film festival, known HippFest, will return with a full programme between March 16 and March 20 next year.

Launched at the Hippodrome back in 2011, the festival has since become a key annual event on the cultural calendar, drawing audiences from across the UK. The event is organised by Falkirk Community Trust, with key funding from Creative Scotland and Falkirk Council.

Visit the website for more information on tickets and screenings.

