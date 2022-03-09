Silence is golden as HipFest gets set to return to Bo'ness cinema
Next Wednesday, Scotland’s only silent film festival will return to the Hippodrome in Bo’ness, Scotland’s oldest purpose built cinema, for the opening of Hippodrome Silent Film Festival 2022.
The star-studded programme is jam-packed with films featuring some of the biggest names of the silent era - Buster Keaton, Laurel & Hardy, Lon Chaney, Joan Crawford, and more.
Alison Strauss, Festival Director (Falkirk Community Trust) said: “We are thrilled to be back in person for our 12th edition and can’t wait to welcome the audience and performers to the Hippodrome.
"We’re putting all the finishing touches in place – sprucing up the red carpet, shaking the mothballs out of our glamorous Gala outfits, and dressing the town for the festivities. It’s been a long time but at last we can go out out to HippFest.”
HippFest 2022, March 16-20. See www.hippfest.co.uk.