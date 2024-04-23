Signs looking good for new Chinese buffet opening in former Falkirk wedding venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beancross Farm restaurant sadly closed its doors for good last year, but excitement is now building after large red signs were erected at the premises, indicating the new restaurant is on the way.

Rui Lin, a well known owner of Chinese buffet businesses, lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on February 5 to construct an entrance porch extension to the existing restaurant at Beancross, West Beancross Farm, in Polmont.

The application, which saw the applicant changed to Beancross Invest Ltd, was granted on April 12 by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Signs are now in place for the new Chinese buffet at Beancross(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Mr Lin is the owner of the Bejing Banquet chain, which already has restaurants in Refrew, Kilmarnock, Sighthill, Glenrothes and Danderhall.