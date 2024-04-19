Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hopetoun and Stirling will be the first to kick off on Sunday, May 5.

And readers who sign up by 11.59pm on April 29 will receive 30 per cent off the entry fee, simply by using the code 24SPRING.

Every year around 34,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

Events will be taking place across Scotland this spring and summer and are open to all ages and abilities. Held in partnership with sponsor Standard Life, they raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

The Hopetoun House event will see participants take on 3K, 5K and 10K courses, which all start at 11am.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime; Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them.

“We’re proud it has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at our event at Hopetoun House. There is a race for everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best.

“For those who’ve not yet signed up, now is the perfect time with 30 per cent off the entry fee until April 29.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since Race for Life began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part – raising over £970 million.

Among the advances funded is the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers.

Entry fees cover the event costs, with all other funds raised donated to the charity.