Entries are open now for Race for Life which take place at Hopetoun House on Sunday, June 18. People of all ages and abilities are welcome at the event with the 3K,5K and 10K starting at 11am.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event. Since 1994, around 10 million people have taken part, raising more than £920 million to help fund cutting-edge research.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

Kick start your January by resolving to take part in the Race for Life at Hopetoun House, this year taking place on Sunday, June 18.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Scotland to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. It is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of a loved one or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. ”

