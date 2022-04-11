Shrek swamped by fans at Falkirk Cineworld 21st birthday bash

And the big green ogre with the Canadian Scottish accent was the star guest at the cinema to the delight of film lovers young and old, who were able to meet the beloved character in the foyer before and after the screening, which took place earlier this month.

There was also a number of exciting activities taking place around various points of the cinema with customers taking part in a Mission Impossible-style Lock Box

Challenge, attempting to solve the four digit code to unlock the safe and win a prize, as well as a free instant win raffle for younger cinema fans.

Shrek was the guest of honour at Cineworld's 21st anniversary celebration

Cineworld’s Starbucks also got involved in the festivities, hosting a Teddy Bears Picnic, encouraging youngsters to bring along their favourite bear to make the picnic extra special.

As for the adults, there was a coffee tasting followed up with a Teddy Bear auction just before the Shrek screening at 10am.

It was also a very special day for Falkirk Cineworld manager Brian Inglis, who is celebrating 21 years of working at the cinema.

He said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all of our customers over the last 21 years for visiting and supporting our business. We look forward to seeing what