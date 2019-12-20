Shopper claims she found needle inside banana bought from Asda Grangemouth

A superstore and Police Scotland are investigating claims a banana recently purchased in the premises contained a sewing needle.

The woman supposedly made the shocking discovery after buying a bunch of bananas from Asda in Grangemouth, stating her son found a needle after biting into one of the bananas, and that other needles had been found in the rest of the bunch.

An Asda spokesman said: “While we haven’t received any other complaints of this nature and there are no signs of any defects to the bananas in our Grangemouth store, we would like to apologise for any concern caused and the shopper for bringing the product back so we can investigate what has happened here.”

Police Scotland has also been informed, stating officers were liaising with the store and enquiries are ongoing.