Shooting Stars at Falkirk Stadium for Alzheimer Scotland in 50 pics

Famous faces from the worlds of Scottish sport and entertainment battled it out on the pitch in the game aid of Alzheimer Scotland.

Over 2000 people watched Shooting Stars – billed as Scotland’s version of Soccer Aid. The game was the highlight of a family fun day that raised vital funds to support dementia care, research and improvements in brain health.

Crowds cheered as they watched big name players including former Scotland midfielder James McArthur, ex-Scotland defender Colin Hendry, former Scotland striker Steve Archibald, and Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli.

Also lacing up their boots were ex-Celtic defender Rudi Vata, former Rangers and Scotland player Lee McCulloch, and ex-Rangers stopper Marvin Andrews.

Former Rangers manager and Scotland captain Graeme Souness managed the Scotland side, while Finnish former professional footballer and manager Mixu Paatelainen took the helm for the World team.

The thrilling 60-minute match saw Scotland beat the World team on penalties following a tense 2-2 draw.

Former Rangers and Dundee striker Nacho Novo was first to get on the scoresheet before Tony Docherty levelled the match in the final minutes of the first half.

James McArthur put Scotland back in the lead early in the second half, before Jose Quintongo scored minutes later to make it 2-2.

Kieron Achara scored the winning penalty for Scotland following a miss from World’s Jose Quintongo. But Quintongo’s spirited performance and dancing antics delighted fans and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Alzheimer Scotland chief executive Henry Simmons presented the winners’ trophy to a delighted Graeme Souness.

More than 2,000 tickets were sold for the day, which featured a range of interactive games, face painters and a caricature artist, as well half-time entertainment.

Dundee FC assistant manager Stuart Taylor was lead organiser of the event. He got involved after receiving support from Alzheimer Scotland following his dad’s diagnosis of dementia.

Stuart said: “It’s been an absolutely brilliant day and it was fantastic to see so many people come along and enjoy themselves and watch these legends play for such a great cause.

“All of the players gave their time for free because many of them have personal experience of dementia.

“Alzheimer Scotland played a big part in my dad’s journey with dementia before he passed away in 2021. My family and I wanted to give something back to the charity and the game seemed the obvious way to raise funds and raise awareness too.”

Henry Simmons, chief executive of Alzheimer Scotland, said: “It was a fantastic day and a I’d like to say a huge thank you to Stuart Taylor, our volunteers, staff and all our sponsors.

“We’re delighted to have the support of these legends of sport and entertainment for what turned out to be an exciting game and a wonderful event. It was great to see so many families and fans come together and enjoy themselves.

“Having so many famous names supporting our cause really helps to get out the message that no one needs to face dementia alone – Alzheimer Scotland is here for you.”

Shooting Stars Players taking part in the Scotland v World match for Alzheimer Scotland.

Shooting Stars Stuart Taylor, event organiser; Mixu Paatelainen; Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland chief executive; Graeme Souness; and Mark Hateley, Alzheimer Scotland ambassador.

Shooting Stars Alzheimer Scotland mascot Buddy the dog and lead event organiser Stuart Taylor, Dundee FC assistant manager and former Falkirk player.

Shooting Stars Some of the 2000 people who turned up to cheer on the fans.