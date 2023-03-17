Shock for Grangemouth staff as they are told their pharmacy has just been sold
Staff at a busy Grangemouth pharmacy reportedly received a bombshell from owners this week when they were informed their store had been sold.
On Thursday a Lloyds area manager is said to have delivered the shock news to staff the branch in La Porte Precinct had been sold.
Assurances have supposedly been given to employees the purchasing company will take up the majority of staff contracts.
The Falkirk Herald has contacted Lloyds to confirm reports about the sale and get more details.
Lloyds Pharmacy was sold to private equity firm Aurelius last year for £477 million. Now the firm has supposedly started a strategic review of the business which could see its 1300 chemist branches across the UK close for good.
Last month it was reported a number of Lloyds branches in England and Wales would be sold – something the owners would neither confirm nor deny, only stating they carried out regular reviews of their pharmacy estate.