Shock for Grangemouth staff as they are told their pharmacy has just been sold

Staff at a busy Grangemouth pharmacy reportedly received a bombshell from owners this week when they were informed their store had been sold.

By James Trimble
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 09:04 GMT

On Thursday a Lloyds area manager is said to have delivered the shock news to staff the branch in La Porte Precinct had been sold.

Assurances have supposedly been given to employees the purchasing company will take up the majority of staff contracts.

The Falkirk Herald has contacted Lloyds to confirm reports about the sale and get more details.

The Lloyds Pharmacy branch in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth has reportedly been sold
Lloyds Pharmacy was sold to private equity firm Aurelius last year for £477 million. Now the firm has supposedly started a strategic review of the business which could see its 1300 chemist branches across the UK close for good.

Last month it was reported a number of Lloyds branches in England and Wales would be sold – something the owners would neither confirm nor deny, only stating they carried out regular reviews of their pharmacy estate.

