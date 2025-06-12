Shock and sadness following death of Falkirk drug campaigner Peter Krykant at 48

A former heroin addict who had turned his life around and made it his mission to help others has sadly died suddenly at the age of 48.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Krykant, from Maddiston, led a high profile campaign for safe drug consumption facilities to be established and was the driving force behind an unofficial mobile unit in a converted van which gave addicts in Glasgow a safe place to take their drugs under medical supervision.

For the last few years the Larbert resident had been fighting an ongoing campaign to make overdose prevention centres legal in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland Sotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.15pm on Monday, June 9, police attended an address in Graham Avenue, Larbert, following a report of a concern for person.

Drugs campaigner Peter Krykant has died suddenly at the age of 48 (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

"The body of a 48-year-old man was found within. His next of kin has been informed."

Krykant ran for election as an independent candidate for Falkirk East in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election, campaigning on drug policy issues.

In his 2021 election statement, Mr Krykant talked about struggling in his youth with “mental health and drug addiction, leaving school without qualifications, and spiralling into homelessness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I am not ashamed of my past, but proud of the changes I made achieving qualifications, a successful 20-year career in business management, and a recent career change to health and social care – helping others recover stability through care, compassion, and service access."

Reacting to the news First Minister John Swinney posted online, saying he was "deeply shocked and saddened" adding Mr Krykant had left “an important legacy which will be remembered”.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.