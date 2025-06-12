Shock and sadness following death of Falkirk drug campaigner Peter Krykant at 48
Peter Krykant, from Maddiston, led a high profile campaign for safe drug consumption facilities to be established and was the driving force behind an unofficial mobile unit in a converted van which gave addicts in Glasgow a safe place to take their drugs under medical supervision.
For the last few years the Larbert resident had been fighting an ongoing campaign to make overdose prevention centres legal in Scotland.
A Police Scotland Sotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.15pm on Monday, June 9, police attended an address in Graham Avenue, Larbert, following a report of a concern for person.
"The body of a 48-year-old man was found within. His next of kin has been informed."
Krykant ran for election as an independent candidate for Falkirk East in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election, campaigning on drug policy issues.
In his 2021 election statement, Mr Krykant talked about struggling in his youth with “mental health and drug addiction, leaving school without qualifications, and spiralling into homelessness”.
He added: “I am not ashamed of my past, but proud of the changes I made achieving qualifications, a successful 20-year career in business management, and a recent career change to health and social care – helping others recover stability through care, compassion, and service access."
Reacting to the news First Minister John Swinney posted online, saying he was "deeply shocked and saddened" adding Mr Krykant had left “an important legacy which will be remembered”.
