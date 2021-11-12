"Shining lights who deserve recognition' - meet the eight recipients honoured by Falkirk's Provost

Aubin Bryce died on October 25, just 18 months after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

He had spent nearly six decades involved with the Air Training Corps starting out as a cadet with 470 (Falkirk) Squadron in 1963 and eventually spending 20 years as its commanding officer.

At a ceremony in Callendar House on November 11 Flying Officer Bryce was posthumously awarded the Provost Award 2021 “for exceptional contribution to the community” with his wife Fay accepting the accolade.

Presentation of Provost's Awards 2021to, left to right, Adam Gillies, Tom Williamson, Chloe Ward, Charles Kibbles, Provost William Buchanan, Janice Arbuckle, Dennis Kerr, Fay Bryce, wife of Aubin Bryce, Asiyah Javed and Jawad Javed.

Falkirk Council had previously sought nominations to discover and recognise more of the community’s unsung heroes.

Provost William Buchanan said it had been an honour and privilege to read all the entries and “very difficult” to select the finalists and overall winner.

He was joined on the judging panel by council leader Cecil Meiklejohn and fellow councillors Robert Bissett and James Kerr.

Provost William Buchanan and Fay Bryce, wife of Aubin Bryce.

Before presenting the award, the provost said Flying Officer Bryce had been part of the ATC for 56 years “man and boy”.

He added: “A considerable number of cadets down the years can look back on all that he has done for them and be grateful for all his efforts.”

Squadron Leader Tom McMorrow, former Officer Commanding 1333 (Grangemouth, Spitfire) Squadron Air Cadets, then paid tribute to his friend and ATC colleague, saying he had borne his diagnosis of MND with “great dignity”.

Flying Officer Aubin Bryce of 470 (Falkirk) Squadron ATC

He said: “Aubin was a gentleman; a gentle character who cared for others. I never once heard him shout, he had a gentle persuasive way about him.£

Provost Buchanan also presented a special commendation to Jawad and Asiyah Javed, who run the Day-Today Express, in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir.

During the pandemic they have handed out over 10,000 hand care packages to the elderly and vulnerable, as well as the emergency services. They also continue to provide food packages to those within their community who are in need.

Commendations were also give to six other community stalwarts for all their efforts to help others with Falkirk district’s first citizen saying they were “shining lights who deserve recognition, not just from Falkirk Council but all our communities”.

They are: Adam Gillies of Friends of Inchyra Park for his efforts to improve the popular Grangemouth greenspace; Tom Williamson of Bonnybridge for his work to encourage gardening which includes a Facebook page with over 3000 members from all over the world; Charles Kibbles, secretary of Falkirk Folk Club, for all his work including keeping the club going with online events during lockdown; Janice Arbuckle, who has been involved with 1st Camelon Boys’ Brigade Company for many years, the last 25 as captain; Dennis Kerr for his work keeping Slamannan tidy, particularly the area around the Parish Church; and Chloe Ward who set up and runs Bog Bairns football for youngsters aged four to 12 years.

