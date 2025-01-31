Shining a Light opens at Callendar House to showcase pupils' art
Shining a Light returns for a third year to the Callendar House gallery and showcases the artistic talent of sixth year pupils.
The exhibition features original artwork accompanied by text from each artist explaining the influences and ideas behind each piece.
It offers a rare insight into the creativity and inspirational thinking of our young people and is designed to provide students past and present the opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional contextt, as well as reflecting the potential they have to shine within the creative industries
Highlights of the exhibition are the influential and inspirational stories from former Falkirk school pupils and what they have gone on to achieve in their careers.
This year, Iona McCuaig, a former Graeme High School pupil and now a successful jeweller, artist, researcher, and educator, tells her story.
Iona’s contributions to the exhibition include three panels displaying her career journey over the past 20 years, alongside examples of her stunning jewellery.
From studying Silversmithing and Jewellery at the Glasgow School of Art to earning a scholarship at the Royal College of Art in London, Iona’s career reflects what can be achieved through art education.
She is currently the course director for the Master’s programme in Jewellery & Related Products at Birmingham City University’s renowned School of Jewellery.
Gillian Smith, Falkirk Council’s exhibitions officerl, said: "For many years now, the Advanced Higher course in Art & Design has helped students across Falkirk’s secondary schools to build folios that allow them to pursue creative courses across the country.
"This exhibition celebrates their incredible work while offering a glimpse into the bright futures awaiting our young people in the creative industries."
The exhibition runs until March 16 and is free for anyone to visit where they can enjoy viewing the work of some of the district’s most talented young artists who may turn out to be the stars of the future.
Callendar House and The Park Gallery are open daily from 10am to 5pm, but closed on Tuesdays.
