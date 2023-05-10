News you can trust since 1845
Shining a light on Falkirk area's young artists

A former pupil of Larbert High School is the first winner of a new prize for talented young artists in this area.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 10th May 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:55 BST

The Shining a Light exhibition which ran for three months in Callendar House’s Park Gallery showcased the work of pupils completed while they attended the district’s high schools – Bo’ness, Braes, Carrongrange, Denny, Falkirk, St Mungo’s, Grangemouth, Graeme and Larbert.

Organised by Gillian Smith at the gallery and Graeme High art teacher Peter Scott, it also gave a platform for the artists to discuss their work and ambitions. People who viewed the work agreed it would be good to recognise the work of the young people and a competition for all those involved was launched.

After lots of deliberation by the judges, Connor Draycott, who is now studying at Glasgow School of Art, took the trophy designed by Eden Consultancy Group and £100 from Cass Art.

Connor Draycott with his Shining a Light winner trophy designed by Eden Consultancy in FalkirkConnor Draycott with his Shining a Light winner trophy designed by Eden Consultancy in Falkirk
Connor Draycott with his Shining a Light winner trophy designed by Eden Consultancy in Falkirk
Former Graeme High pupils Kyle Syme and Nicolas J McGrory were second and third respectively.

Along with the recent high school leavers, there was also work from former pupils who have already gone on to success in their field, including Calum Stevenson who won the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2021 and another former Graeme High pupil Shauni Douglas, who is currently working for menswear label Martine Rose in London, Calvin Klein in New York and Nike.

Textile graduate Jennifer Potter, who attended Braes High, and won the Miffy Prize to mark the 65th anniversary of the book character, also had her work on show.

Shining a Light exhibition prizegiving with organisers, sponsors and winners, centre left to right: second place, Kyle Syme; winner, Connor Draycott, and third place, Nicolas J McGrory.Shining a Light exhibition prizegiving with organisers, sponsors and winners, centre left to right: second place, Kyle Syme; winner, Connor Draycott, and third place, Nicolas J McGrory.
Shining a Light exhibition prizegiving with organisers, sponsors and winners, centre left to right: second place, Kyle Syme; winner, Connor Draycott, and third place, Nicolas J McGrory.
