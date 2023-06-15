The Shining a Light exhibition, which ran for three months in Callendar House’s Park Gallery, showcased the work of pupils completed while they attended the district’s high schools – Bo’ness, Braes, Carrongrange, Denny, Falkirk, St Mungo’s, Grangemouth, Graeme and Larbert.

This month Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson was in touch with Gillian Smith at the gallery to pass on the news she was tabling a motion in the parliament to pass to recognise the achievements of all whose work was featured.

The MSP wrote: “I was delighted to table this motion in the Scottish Parliament to congratulate you on hosting the successful Shining a Light Exhibition. Learning of this fantastic achievement highlighting the talented young artists from the Falkirk area, I believe recognition in Parliament is rightfully deserved. Congratulations once again on this successful achievement and thank you for your continued hard work."

Shining a Light Exhibition winners, left to right: second place, Kyle Syme; winner, Connor Draycott, and third place, Nicolas J McGrory.

Her motion which began “that the Parliament recognises the talent and success of young artists from across the Falkirk district, including those within the Falkirk East constituency, who recently provided works to the Shining a Light exhibition at Callendar House’s Park Gallery” received the support of a number of her fellow MSPS.

She also noted that former Larbert High pupil Connor Draycott was awarded for coming first in a new competition, while former Grangemouth High pupils Kyle Syme and Nicolas McGrory were second and third respectively.

Organised by Gillian Smith and Graeme High art teacher Peter Scott, it also gave a platform for the young artists to discuss their work and ambitions