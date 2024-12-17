Shieldhill Primary's A Wriggly Nativity in 20 pictures

The youngest pupils in the school were helped out to perform A Wriggly Nativity by those in P2 and P7.
Colourful costumes, some great singing and lots of smiling faces delighted those attending who included classmates in the school, family and friends who were lucky enough to be entertained.
Well done to everyone involved in another great Nativity production.
1. Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024
Mary with baby Jesus in the crib. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024
Other pupils watched the Nativity, along with family and friends. Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024
Ready to perform A Wriggly Nativity for their audience. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024
Wise men, shepherds and an angel all had their part to play. Photo: Michael Gillen
