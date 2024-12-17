Shieldhill Primary's A Wriggly Nativity in 20 pictures

The youngest pupils in the school were helped out to perform A Wriggly Nativity by those in P2 and P7.

Colourful costumes, some great singing and lots of smiling faces delighted those attending who included classmates in the school, family and friends who were lucky enough to be entertained.

Well done to everyone involved in another great Nativity production.

Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024 Mary with baby Jesus in the crib.

Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024 Other pupils watched the Nativity, along with family and friends.

Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024 Ready to perform A Wriggly Nativity for their audience.

Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024 Wise men, shepherds and an angel all had their part to play.