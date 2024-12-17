Shieldhill Primary's A Wriggly Nativity in 20 pictures

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 17th Dec 2024, 10:50 BST
Youngsters in P1 at Shieldhill Primary School delighted everyone with this year Nativity.

The youngest pupils in the school were helped out to perform A Wriggly Nativity by those in P2 and P7.

Colourful costumes, some great singing and lots of smiling faces delighted those attending who included classmates in the school, family and friends who were lucky enough to be entertained.

Well done to everyone involved in another great Nativity production.

Mary with baby Jesus in the crib.

1. Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024

Mary with baby Jesus in the crib. Photo: Michael Gillen

Other pupils watched the Nativity, along with family and friends.

2. Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024

Other pupils watched the Nativity, along with family and friends. Photo: Michael Gillen

Ready to perform A Wriggly Nativity for their audience.

3. Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024

Ready to perform A Wriggly Nativity for their audience. Photo: Michael Gillen

Wise men, shepherds and an angel all had their part to play.

4. Shieldhill Primary Nativity 2024

Wise men, shepherds and an angel all had their part to play. Photo: Michael Gillen

